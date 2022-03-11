 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WYOMING CORONAVIRUS UPDATE

Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 60 new cases, 48 new recoveries

COVID-19 Testing (copy)

Lab technician Rob Chrisensen prepares specimen samples for coronavirus testing at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory on Sept. 4 in Cheyenne. Any identifying patient info has been edited out of the photo.

 Cayla Nimmo File, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 60 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 53 and the number of probable cases rising by 7, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. Additionally, 48 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 228 (674 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 34 (up from 27 on Wednesday, hospitalizations were not reported Friday)

Deaths: 1,749 (8 announced last week, 8 announced this month)

Vaccine data as of Wednesday:

Total doses administered: 655,614

First vaccine doses given: 267,658

Second vaccine doses given: 239,139

Booster doses given: 110,587

First pediatric Pfizer doses given (5-11 years old): 7,754

Second pediatric Pfizer doses given (5-11 years old): 6,464

Janssen doses given: 22,491

Janssen boosters given: 1,521

Trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 65.6 per day. That number is down 552.5 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 674. That number is down 1,447 from a month ago.

