Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 605 new cases, 508 new recoveries
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 605 new cases, 508 new recoveries

COVID-19 Surge Team member Evan Scott sorts coronavirus specimen collection kits brought in by a courier on Sept. 4, 2020, at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne. 

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 605 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 461 and the number of probable cases rising by 144, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 508 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 2,377 (3,662 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 222 Wednesday (unchanged from Tuesday)

Deaths: 1,080 (39 announced this week, 84 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 628,995 (323,295 Pfizer, 274,100 Moderna, 31,600 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 240,079

Second vaccine doses given: 212,710

Booster doses given: 16,274

One-time vaccine doses given: 19,795

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 629.3 per day. That number is down 113.7 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 3,662. That number is down 145 from a month ago.

More info

For interactive graphics, additional statistics and definitions of certain terms, read this story on Trib.com

