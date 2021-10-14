Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 605 new cases, 508 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 605 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 461 and the number of probable cases rising by 144, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 508 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 2,377 (3,662 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 222 Wednesday (unchanged from Tuesday)

Deaths: 1,080 (39 announced this week, 84 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 628,995 (323,295 Pfizer, 274,100 Moderna, 31,600 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 240,079

Second vaccine doses given: 212,710

Booster doses given: 16,274

One-time vaccine doses given: 19,795

Are we trending up or down?