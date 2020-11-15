Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 613 new cases, 206 new recoveries

On Sunday, 572 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health's daily update. The department announced 41 new probable cases.

Health officials announced 192 new confirmed recoveries and 14 new probable recoveries.

There are now 19,298 confirmed cases, 3,196 probable cases, 10,680 confirmed recoveries and 1,773 probable recoveries in Wyoming.

The state has announced nearly 4,500 total cases in the past week.

Since March, 144 Wyomingites have died after contracting COVID-19. Seventeen of those deaths were announced Saturday.

In Natrona County, 2,583 confirmed cases and 572 probable cases have been recorded. That includes 97 new combined cases on Sunday.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.