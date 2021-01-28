Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 62 new cases, 254 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 62 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 58 and the number of probable cases rising by four, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Big Horn (three), Carbon, Crook, Goshen (two), Hot Springs, Johnson, Laramie (four), Lincoln (10), Natrona (three), Sheridan (seven), Sublette (two), Sweetwater (11), Teton (five) and Uinta (seven) counties.
Additionally, 254 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 231 confirmed and 23 probable.
The state of Wyoming has received 57,150 initial vaccine doses (29,250 Pfizer, 27,900 Moderna) as of Thursday — 36,654 of which have been administered. Wyoming has received 25,775 secondary vaccines (8,775 Pfizer, 17,000 Moderna) — 7,338 of which have been administered.
The state has confirmed an average of 136.9 new cases per day over the last 10 days — the lowest number since Oct. 14.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 924 (1,242 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 64 (down six from Wednesday)
Deaths: 596 (25 announced this week, 158 announced this month)
Total cases: 51,430 (43,884 confirmed, 7,546 probable)
Total recoveries: 49,592 (42,364 confirmed, 7228 probable)
Total tests: 625,382 (215,961 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 136.9 per day. That number is down 28.4 from a day ago, down 111.8 from a week ago and down 49.4 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 172.2 per day. That number is down 28.3 from a day ago, down 130.7 from a week ago and down 62.3 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 924. That number is down 173 from a day ago, down 527 from a week ago and down 217 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 1,242. That number is down 192 from a day ago, down 668 from a week ago and down 179 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Teton (272), Natrona (160) and Laramie (153) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Teton (9.2%), Uinta (6.5%) and Carbon (5.8%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: fourth fewest (fifth fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: 18th most (14th fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths: fifth fewest (seventh fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: 17th fewest (14th most in the last seven days)
All national numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cumulative cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany: 3,394 (364)
- Big Horn: 798 (160)
- Campbell: 4,134 (458)
- Carbon: 1,084 (91)
- Converse: 530 (370)
- Crook: 379 (34)
- Fremont: 3,791 (618)
- Goshen: 1,019 (92)
- Hot Springs: 265 (89)
- Johnson: 375 (237)
- Laramie: 6,790 (1,169)
- Lincoln: 969 (154)
- Natrona: 5,618 (1,821)
- Niobrara: 62 (83)
- Park: 2,378 (147)
- Platte: 354 (195)
- Sheridan: 2,317 (544)
- Sublette: 526 (122)
- Sweetwater: 3,303 (137)
- Teton: 2,951 (77)
- Uinta: 1,642 (315)
- Washakie: 686 (178)
- Weston: 519 (91)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 117
- Laramie: 87
- Fremont: 77
- Campbell: 53
- Sweetwater: 32
- Big Horn: 28
- Washakie: 25
- Goshen: 20
- Park: 20
- Sheridan: 19
- Carbon: 18
- Converse: 14
- Uinta: 12
- Albany: 11
- Lincoln: 11
- Platte: 11
- Crook: 10
- Johnson: 9
- Sublette: 7
- Teton: 6
- Weston: 4
- Hot Springs: 3
- Niobrara: 2
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.