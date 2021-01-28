Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 62 new cases, 254 new recoveries

Total cases: 51,430 (43,884 confirmed, 7,546 probable)

Total recoveries: 49,592 (42,364 confirmed, 7228 probable)

Total tests: 625,382 (215,961 people have been tested)

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 136.9 per day. That number is down 28.4 from a day ago, down 111.8 from a week ago and down 49.4 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 172.2 per day. That number is down 28.3 from a day ago, down 130.7 from a week ago and down 62.3 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 924. That number is down 173 from a day ago, down 527 from a week ago and down 217 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 1,242. That number is down 192 from a day ago, down 668 from a week ago and down 179 from a month ago.