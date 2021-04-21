Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 62 new cases, five new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 62 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 47 and the number of probable cases rising by 15, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
Additionally, five new coronavirus recoveries were announced: four confirmed and one probable.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 232 (433 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 17 (down two from Tuesday)
Deaths: 705 (two announced this week, five announced this month)
First vaccine doses received: 227,420 (116,220 Pfizer, 111,200 Moderna)
First vaccine doses given: 166,644
Second vaccine doses received: 168,795 (89,895 Pfizer, 78,900 Moderna)
Second vaccine doses given: 127,827
One-time vaccine doses received: 25,600 (Johnson & Johnson)
One-time vaccine doses given: 10,048
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 49.8 per day. That number is up 10.5 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 64.5 per day. That number is up 17.6 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 232. That number is down 57 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 433. That number is down 32 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Laramie (112), Albany (71) and Sweetwater (54) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Sublette (2.9%), Albany (1.9%) and Platte (1.7%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 136
- Laramie: 113
- Fremont: 83
- Campbell: 61
- Sweetwater: 36
- Big Horn: 32
- Sheridan: 31
- Park: 30
- Washakie: 26
- Carbon: 23
- Goshen: 23
- Converse: 18
- Lincoln: 12
- Uinta: 12
- Albany: 11
- Crook: 11
- Platte: 11
- Johnson: 10
- Teton: 9
- Sublette: 7
- Weston: 5
- Hot Springs: 3
- Niobrara: 2
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as patients who had positive antigen tests or are close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with COVID-19 symptoms.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.