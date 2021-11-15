Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 620 new cases, 1,002 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 620 on Monday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 413 and the number of probable cases rising by 207, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 1,002 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 1,234 (2,150 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 171 Friday (up from 162 Wednesday)

Deaths: 1,298 (0 announced this week, 124 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 707,225 (345,705 Pfizer, 309,820 Moderna, 35,200 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 249,580

Second vaccine doses given: 222,102

Booster doses given: 52,063

Pediatric Pfizer doses given (5-11 years old): 11,741

Janssen doses given: 20,690

Janssen boosters given: 512

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 501.57 per day. That number is down 85.1 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 2,150. That number is down 1,382 from a month ago.