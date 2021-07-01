 Skip to main content
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 63 new cases, 93 new recoveries
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 63 new cases, 93 new recoveries

COVID Clinic

Nurse Cheri Gonzales talks with a patient April 24 at a drive-up clinic in Arapahoe.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 63 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 44 and the number of probable cases rising by 19, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 93 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 261 (522 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 39 (Down one from Wednesday)

Deaths: 747 (7 announced this week, 28 announced this month) 

Total vaccine doses received: 465,895 (226,455 Pfizer, 211,140 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 196,450

Second vaccine doses given: 180,366

One-time vaccine doses given: 14,937

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 14-day average in total new cases is 88.5 per day. That number is up 14 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 522. That number is up 65 from a month ago.

