Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 638 new cases, 468 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 638 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 371 and the number of probable cases rising by 267, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 468 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 2,579 (3,807 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 212 (Down from 217 Monday)

Deaths: 918 (39 announced this week, 60 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 564,115 (281,175 Pfizer, 254,640 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 229,707

Second vaccine doses given: 200,302

Booster doses given: 2,411

One-time vaccine doses given: 18,672

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 743 per day. That number is up 456 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 3,807. That number is up 1,719 from a month ago.