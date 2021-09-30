Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 642 new cases, 676 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 642 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 528 and the number of probable cases rising by 114, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 676 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 2,977 (4,175 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 211 (up from 208 Wednesday)

Deaths: 996 (41 announced this week, 138 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 594,215 (299,895 Pfizer, 263,420 Moderna, 30,900 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 235,493

Second vaccine doses given: 207,025

Booster doses given: 4,640

One-time vaccine doses given: 19,252

Vaccine data is as of Wednesday.

Are we trending up or down?