Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 642 new cases, 676 new recoveries
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 642 new cases, 676 new recoveries

COVID-19 Testing

Coronavirus sample tubes are stored in a refrigerator at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory on Sept. 4, 2020, in Cheyenne. 

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 642 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 528 and the number of probable cases rising by 114, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 676 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 2,977 (4,175 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 211 (up from 208 Wednesday)

Deaths: 996 (41 announced this week, 138 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 594,215 (299,895 Pfizer, 263,420 Moderna, 30,900 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 235,493

Second vaccine doses given: 207,025

Booster doses given: 4,640

One-time vaccine doses given: 19,252

Vaccine data is as of Wednesday.

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 712.2 per day. That number is up 180.4 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 4,175. That number is up 663 from a month ago.

More info

For interactive graphics, additional statistics and definitions of certain terms, read this story on Trib.com

