WYOMING CORONAVIRUS UPDATE

Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 644 new cases, 44 new recoveries

COVID-19 Testing

Coronavirus tests are prepared to be placed into a QIAcube for processing at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne Sept. 4, 2020. 

 Cayla Nimmo file, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 644 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 510 and the number of probable cases rising by 134, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. Additionally, 44 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 1,873 (2,803 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 130 as of Wednesday (up from 124 Tuesday)

Deaths: 1,667 (17 announced Tuesday, 42 announced this month)

Vaccine data as of Tuesday:

Total doses administered: 647,318

First vaccine doses given: 265,977

Second vaccine doses given: 236,904

Booster doses given: 107,431

First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 7,421

Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 5,824

Janssen doses given: 22,288

Janssen boosters given: 1,473

Trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 825.9 per day. That number is up 338.7 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 2,803. That number is down 639 from a month ago.

