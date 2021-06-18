Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 65 new cases, 83 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 65 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 50 and the number of probable cases rising by 15, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
Additionally, 83 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 68 confirmed and 15 probable.
The state’s two-week average in new confirmed cases is below 50 per day for the first time this month.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 240 (434 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 46 (down one from Thursday)
Deaths: 734 (nine announced this week, 15 announced this month)
Total vaccine doses received: 460,985 (223,665 Pfizer, 209,020 Moderna, 28,300 Johnson & Johnson)
First vaccine doses given: 192,729
Second vaccine doses given: 174,521
One-time vaccine doses given: 14,093
Are we trending up or down?
The state’s 14-day average in confirmed cases is 49.2 per day. That number is down 4.5 from a month ago.
The state’s 14-day average in total cases is 61.9 per day. That number is down 6.1 from a month ago.
The state’s number of confirmed active cases is 240. That number is down 50 from a month ago.
The state’s number of total active cases is 434. That number is down 55 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Laramie (282), Sweetwater (105) and Campbell (78) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 14 days.
Laramie (3.4%), Sweetwater (2.4%) and Crook (2.1%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 14 days.
Deaths in Wyoming by county
Natrona: 138
Laramie: 116
Fremont: 86
Campbell: 60
Sweetwater: 40
Big Horn: 34
Sheridan: 31
Park: 30
Washakie: 26
Carbon: 24
Goshen: 24
Converse: 18
Albany: 15
Lincoln: 14
Uinta: 13
Crook: 12
Platte: 11
Johnson: 10
Teton: 9
Sublette: 7
Weston: 6
Hot Springs: 3
Niobrara: 2
Definitions
Probable cases are defined by officials as patients who had positive antigen tests or are close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with COVID-19 symptoms.
A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.