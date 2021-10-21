 Skip to main content
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 655 new cases, 570 new recoveries
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 655 new cases, 570 new recoveries

COVID Testing (copy)

Lab technician Rob Chrisensen prepares specimen samples for coronavirus testing at the Division of Health and Environment Combined Laboratories Facility in Cheyenne Friday, Sept. 4. Any identifying patient info has been edited out of the photo.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 655 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 536 and the number of probable cases rising by 119, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 570 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 2,330 (3,547 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 249 (up from 235 Wednesday.)

More people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wyoming Thursday than at any point so far during the pandemic.

Deaths: 1,136 (56 announced this week, 140 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 638,445 (326,805 Pfizer, 279,540 Moderna, 32,100 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 241,881

Second vaccine doses given: 214,837

Booster doses given: 20,732

One-time vaccine doses given: 20,006

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 606.6 per day. That number is down 173.1 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 3,547. That number is down 273 from a month ago.

More info

