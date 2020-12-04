Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 659 new cases, 355 new recoveries

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 507.2 per day. That number is up 11.4 from a day ago, down 147.8 from a week ago and up 179.3 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 577.8 per day. That number is up 13.1 from a day ago, down 154.2 from a week ago and up 177.5 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 5,935. That number is up 198 from a day ago, down 2,664 from a week ago and up 1,357 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 7,012. That number is up 304 from a day ago, down 2,845 from a week ago and up 1,574 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?

Laramie (1,100), Natrona (629) and Sweetwater (505) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.