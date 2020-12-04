Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 659 new cases, 355 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 659 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 529 and the number of probable cases rising by 130, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (26), Big Horn (14), Campbell (42), Carbon (19), Converse (two), Crook (four), Fremont (24), Goshen (15), Hot Springs (two), Johnson (3), Laramie (110), Lincoln (12), Natrona (63), Park (20), Platte (four), Sheridan (25), Sublette (10), Sweetwater (53), Teton (31), Uinta (23) and Washakie (17) counties.
Three hundred fifty-five new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 331 confirmed and 24 probable.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 5,935 (7,012 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 222 (up three from Thursday)
Deaths: 257 (42 this week, 42 this month)
Total cases: 35,737 (31,047 confirmed, 4,690 probable)
Total recoveries: 28,468 (24,855 confirmed, 3,613 probable)
Total tests: 417,627 (175,623 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 507.2 per day. That number is up 11.4 from a day ago, down 147.8 from a week ago and up 179.3 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 577.8 per day. That number is up 13.1 from a day ago, down 154.2 from a week ago and up 177.5 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 5,935. That number is up 198 from a day ago, down 2,664 from a week ago and up 1,357 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 7,012. That number is up 304 from a day ago, down 2,845 from a week ago and up 1,574 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Laramie (1,100), Natrona (629) and Sweetwater (505) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Washakie (36%), Sweetwater (25.3%) and Goshen (24%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: sixth fewest (sixth fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: ninth most (fourth most in the last seven days)
Deaths: fifth fewest (seventh fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: ninth fewest (eighth most in the last seven days)
All national numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cumulative cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany: 2,935 (245)
- Big Horn: 494 (58)
- Campbell: 2,953 (267)
- Carbon: 701 (58)
- Converse: 423 (246)
- Crook: 298 (23)
- Fremont: 3,082 (413)
- Goshen: 736 (68)
- Hot Springs: 151 (14)
- Johnson: 250 (118)
- Laramie: 4,873 (809)
- Lincoln: 606 (83)
- Natrona: 4,372 (1,022)
- Niobrara: 53 (72)
- Park: 1,306 (120)
- Platte: 229 (123)
- Sheridan: 1,798 (336)
- Sublette: 383 (106)
- Sweetwater: 1,994 (83)
- Teton: 1,676 (48)
- Uinta: 966 (209)
- Washakie: 422 (96)
- Weston: 346 (73)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 55
- Fremont: 38
- Laramie: 28
- Campbell: 17
- Big Horn: 13
- Sheridan: 11
- Sweetwater: 10
- Albany: 9
- Carbon: 9
- Goshen: 9
- Platte: 8
- Washakie: 8
- Converse: 7
- Crook: 6
- Lincoln: 6
- Park: 6
- Johnson: 5
- Uinta: 5
- Sublette: 2
- Teton: 2
- Weston: 2
- Hot Springs: 1
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.
Health Department data
Concerned about COVID-19?
