Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 66 new cases, 95 new recoveries

On Thursday, 44 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. The department announced 22 new probable cases.

There are new confirmed cases in Albany (four), Big Horn, Campbell (five), Carbon (two), Crook, Fremont (six), Hot Springs, Johnson (two), Laramie (17), Park (three), Sweetwater (seven) counties. Cases were subtracted from Natrona (three) and Weston (two) counties.

Health officials announced 57 new confirmed recoveries and 38 new probable recoveries.

There are now 51,678 confirmed cases, 9,747 probable cases, 50,686 confirmed recoveries and 9,553 probable recoveries in Wyoming.

The virus has resulted in the deaths of 734 Wyomingites. Forty-seven people in the state are hospitalized with COVID-19.

In Natrona County, 6,046 confirmed cases and 2,140 probable cases have been recorded.

Probable cases are defined by officials as patients who had positive antigen tests or are close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.