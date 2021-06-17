Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 66 new cases, 95 new recoveries

On Thursday, 44 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. The department announced 22 new probable cases.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (four), Big Horn, Campbell (five), Carbon (two), Crook, Fremont (six), Hot Springs, Johnson (two), Laramie (17), Park (three), Sweetwater (seven) counties. Cases were subtracted from Natrona (three) and Weston (two) counties.
Health officials announced 57 new confirmed recoveries and 38 new probable recoveries.
There are now 51,678 confirmed cases, 9,747 probable cases, 50,686 confirmed recoveries and 9,553 probable recoveries in Wyoming.
The virus has resulted in the deaths of 734 Wyomingites. Forty-seven people in the state are hospitalized with COVID-19.
In Natrona County, 6,046 confirmed cases and 2,140 probable cases have been recorded.
Probable cases are defined by officials as patients who had positive antigen tests or are close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
In mid-September, cases began increasing at a rate exponentially higher than anything seen here since the pandemic began — a trend that continued into late November. Subsequent spikes in hospitalizations and deaths followed.
In response, Gov. Mark Gordon enacted a statewide face mask requirement in public places. The move came after a majority of Wyoming counties had put their own face mask orders in place.
After Thanksgiving, the number of active cases in the state steadily decreased, as did the average number of new cases reported. Numbers have stayed low for most of the spring, though the number of hospitalizations have gradually ticked back up. Health experts say almost all hospitalized patients have not yet received the vaccine.
Wyoming has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country.
The symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. Health officials recommend self-isolating for two weeks if you have contact with a person who has the illness.