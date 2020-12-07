Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 668 new cases, 1,332 new recoveries

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 459.9 per day. That number is down 28.5 from a day ago, down 110.7 from a week ago and up 84.2 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 521.2 per day. That number is down 34.4 from a day ago, down 96.4 from a week ago and up 76.1 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 4,856. That number is down 552 from a day ago, down 2,728 from a week ago and down 428 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 5,717. That number is down 687 from a day ago, down 2,895 from a week ago and down 624 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?

Laramie (1,025), Natrona (602) and Sweetwater (396) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.