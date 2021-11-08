Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 672 new cases, 1,063 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 672 over the weekend, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 510 and the number of probable cases rising by 162, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s Monday update.

Additionally, 1,063 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 1,496 (2,466 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 169 Nov. 5 (no change from Nov. 4)

Deaths: 1,243 (0 announced this week, 69 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 707,225 (345,705 Pfizer, 309,820 Moderna, 16,500 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 247,666

Second vaccine doses given: 220,112

Two-dose booster doses given: 44,618

Janssen doses given: 20,450

Janssen booster doses given: 357

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 530.4 per day. That number is down 99.3 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 2,466. That number is down 1,249 from a month ago.