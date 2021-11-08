 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update

Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 672 new cases, 1,063 new recoveries

  • Updated
  • 0
COVID-19 Testing

Lab technician Rob Chrisensen prepares specimen samples for coronavirus testing at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory on Sept. 4, 2020, in Cheyenne. Any identifying patient info has been edited out of the photo.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 672 over the weekend, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 510 and the number of probable cases rising by 162, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s Monday update.

Additionally, 1,063 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 1,496 (2,466 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 169 Nov. 5 (no change from Nov. 4)

Deaths: 1,243 (0 announced this week, 69 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 707,225 (345,705 Pfizer, 309,820 Moderna, 16,500 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 247,666

Second vaccine doses given: 220,112

Two-dose booster doses given: 44,618

Janssen doses given: 20,450

Janssen booster doses given: 357

Are we trending up or down?

People are also reading…

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 530.4 per day. That number is down 99.3 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 2,466. That number is down 1,249 from a month ago.

More info

For interactive graphics, additional statistics and definitions of certain terms, read this story on Trib.com

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How will the shipping crisis impact the holidays

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News