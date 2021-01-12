Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 677 new cases, 241 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 677 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 562 and the number of probable cases rising by 115, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (four), Big Horn (two), Campbell (20), Carbon (80), Converse (three), Converse (three), Fremont (112), Goshen (114), Hot Springs, Johnson (four), Laramie (60), Lincoln (six), Natrona (31), Niobrara, Park (12), Platte (two), Sheridan (four), Sublette (five), Sweetwater (22), Teton (50), Uinta (10), Washakie (three) and Weston (116) counties.
The department said in its update that more than 300 of the new cases are the result of a "correction to add missing data ... tied to reporting issues from a commercial lab."
"The affected lab provides much of the testing for the Department of Corrections and so that is a factor for that county," Spokeswoman Kim Deti added in an email.
Newcastle is the home of the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp. Tuesday, a Wyoming Department of Corrections update said there had been five new cases identified in the prison system's routine surveillance testing, none of which were in Newcastle.
Additionally, 241 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 206 confirmed and 35 probable.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 1,873 (2,327 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 106 (up eight from Monday)
Deaths: 522 (33 announced this week, 84 announced this month)
Total cases: 48,072 (41,116 confirmed, 6,956 probable)
Total recoveries: 45,223 (38,721 confirmed, 6,502 probable)
Total tests: 536,070 (203,303 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 295.3 per day. That number is up 40.9 from a day ago, up 112.8 from a week ago and down 83.8 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 349.9 per day. That number is up 51.3 from a day ago, up 107.6 from a week ago and down 90.1 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 1,873. That number is up 323 from a day ago, up 713 from a week ago and down 925 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 2,327. That number is up 403 from a day ago, up 785 from a week ago and down 1,094 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Laramie (449), Teton (346) and Park (276) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Weston (24.2%), Teton (14.2%) and Park (12.7%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: fourth fewest (fifth fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: 18th most (16th fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths: fifth fewest (sixth fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: 15th fewest (11th most in the last seven days)
All national numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cumulative cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany: 3,299 (335)
- Big Horn: 741 (145)
- Campbell: 3,981 (418)
- Carbon: 1,003 (77)
- Converse: 511 (354)
- Crook: 366 (31)
- Fremont: 3,631 (574)
- Goshen: 968 (87)
- Hot Springs: 224 (60)
- Johnson: 347 (217)
- Laramie: 6,447 (1,135)
- Lincoln: 897 (142)
- Natrona: 5,252 (1,641)
- Niobrara: 62 (81)
- Park: 2,173 (141)
- Platte: 326 (170)
- Sheridan: 2,201 (511)
- Sublette: 522 (105)
- Sweetwater: 3,087 (123)
- Teton: 2,431 (66)
- Uinta: 1,479 (285)
- Washakie: 652 (173)
- Weston: 516 (85)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 103
- Laramie: 75
- Fremont: 71
- Campbell: 45
- Sweetwater: 26
- Washakie: 23
- Big Horn: 22
- Goshen: 19
- Sheridan: 17
- Carbon: 16
- Park: 16
- Converse: 13
- Lincoln: 11
- Albany: 10
- Crook: 9
- Johnson: 9
- Platte: 9
- Uinta: 9
- Sublette: 7
- Teton: 4
- Weston: 4
- Hot Springs: 2
- Niobrara: 2
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.