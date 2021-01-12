Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 677 new cases, 241 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 677 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 562 and the number of probable cases rising by 115, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

There are new confirmed cases in Albany (four), Big Horn (two), Campbell (20), Carbon (80), Converse (three), Converse (three), Fremont (112), Goshen (114), Hot Springs, Johnson (four), Laramie (60), Lincoln (six), Natrona (31), Niobrara, Park (12), Platte (two), Sheridan (four), Sublette (five), Sweetwater (22), Teton (50), Uinta (10), Washakie (three) and Weston (116) counties.

The department said in its update that more than 300 of the new cases are the result of a "correction to add missing data ... tied to reporting issues from a commercial lab."

"The affected lab provides much of the testing for the Department of Corrections and so that is a factor for that county," Spokeswoman Kim Deti added in an email.

Newcastle is the home of the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp. Tuesday, a Wyoming Department of Corrections update said there had been five new cases identified in the prison system's routine surveillance testing, none of which were in Newcastle.