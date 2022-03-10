Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 68 new cases, 62 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 68 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 67 and the number of probable cases rising by 1, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. Additionally, 62 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 222 (664 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 27 (down from 34 on Tuesday, hospitalizations reported Thursday)

Deaths: 1,749 (8 announced last week, 8 announced this month)

Vaccine data as of Wednesday:

Total doses administered: 655,614

First vaccine doses given: 267,658

Second vaccine doses given: 239,139

Booster doses given: 110,587

First pediatric Pfizer doses given (5-11 years old): 7,754

Second pediatric Pfizer doses given (5-11 years old): 6,464

Janssen doses given: 22,491

Janssen boosters given: 1,521

Trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 79 per day. That number is down 659.4 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 664. That number is down 1,526 from a month ago.