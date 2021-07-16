 Skip to main content
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 68 new cases, 95 new recoveries
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update

Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 68 new cases, 95 new recoveries

COVID Clinic

Nurse Cheri Gonzales talks with a patient April 24 at a drive-up clinic in Arapahoe.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 68 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 41 and the number of probable cases rising by 27, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 95 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 358 (630 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 62 (up from 61 Thursday)

Deaths: 760 (9 announced this week, 13 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 469,135 (228,075 Pfizer, 212,760 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 199,911

Second vaccine doses given: 183,995

One-time vaccine doses given: 15,583

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 112.3 per day. That number is up 46.2 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 630. That number is up 149 from a month ago.

More info

For interactive graphics, additional statistics and definitions of certain terms, read this story on Trib.com

