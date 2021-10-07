 Skip to main content
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 681 new cases, 614 new recoveries
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 681 new cases, 614 new recoveries

COVID-19 Testing

Swabs used to collect specimens are submerged in viral transport media arrive at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne for coronavirus testing.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 681 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 475 and the number of probable cases rising by 206, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 614 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 2,514 (3,816 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 217 (up from 201 Wednesday)

Deaths: 1,041 (45 announced this week, 45 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 616,325 (315,105 Pfizer, 269,920 Moderna, 31,300 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 237,855

Second vaccine doses given: 210,100

Booster doses given: 10,277

One-time vaccine doses given: 19,599

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 701.3 per day. That number is up 47.4 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 3,816. That number is up 332 from a month ago.

More info

For interactive graphics, additional statistics and definitions of certain terms, read this story on Trib.com

