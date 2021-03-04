Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 69 new cases, 106 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 69 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 60 and the number of probable cases rising by nine, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany, Big Horn, Campbell (two), Carbon (four), Converse, Fremont (six), Laramie (13), Lincoln (two), Natrona (two), Platte (six), Sheridan (three), Sublette, Sweetwater (11), Teton (four), Uinta (two), and Washakie counties.
Additionally, 106 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 89 confirmed and 17 probable.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 357 (522 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 22 (down one from Wednesday)
Deaths: 672 (11 announced this week, 11 announced this month)
Total cases: 54,685 (46,328 confirmed, 8,357 probable)
Total recoveries: 53,481 (45,289 confirmed, 8,192 probable)
First vaccine doses received: 123,820 (57,720 Pfizer, 60,500 Moderna, 5,600 Janssen)
First vaccine doses given: 95,412
Second vaccine doses received: 77,045 (37,245 Pfizer, 39,800 Moderna)
Second vaccine doses given: 54,944
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 58.2 per day. That number is down 3.3 from a day ago, down 11.8 from a week ago and down 66.7 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 78.5 per day. That number is down 3.6 from a day ago, down 28.1 from a week ago and down 62.1 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 357. That number is down 29 from a day ago, down 103 from a week ago and down 435 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 522. That number is down 37 from a day ago, down 130 from a week ago and down 547 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Sweetwater (120), Laramie (83) and Fremont (55) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Johnson (4.8%), Carbon (4%) and Sweetwater (3.3%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 132
- Laramie: 109
- Fremont: 82
- Campbell: 57
- Sweetwater: 35
- Big Horn: 31
- Sheridan: 30
- Park: 27
- Washakie: 26
- Goshen: 23
- Carbon: 22
- Converse: 17
- Uinta: 12
- Albany: 11
- Crook: 11
- Lincoln: 11
- Platte: 11
- Johnson: 9
- Teton: 9
- Sublette: 7
- Weston: 5
- Hot Springs: 3
- Niobrara: 2
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as patients who had positive antigen tests or are close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with COVID-19 symptoms.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.