Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 69 new cases, 106 new recoveries

Second vaccine doses received: 77,045 (37,245 Pfizer, 39,800 Moderna)

Second vaccine doses given: 54,944

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 58.2 per day. That number is down 3.3 from a day ago, down 11.8 from a week ago and down 66.7 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 78.5 per day. That number is down 3.6 from a day ago, down 28.1 from a week ago and down 62.1 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 357. That number is down 29 from a day ago, down 103 from a week ago and down 435 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 522. That number is down 37 from a day ago, down 130 from a week ago and down 547 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?