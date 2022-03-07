Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 69 new cases, 186 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 69 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 51 and the number of probable cases rising by 18, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. Additionally, 186 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 199 (657 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 33 (hospitalizations weren't reported on Tuesday)

Deaths: 1,749 (8 announced last week, 0 announced this month)

Vaccine data as of Tuesday:

Total doses administered: 655,614

First vaccine doses given: 267,658

Second vaccine doses given: 239,139

Booster doses given: 110,587

First pediatric Pfizer doses given (5-11 years old): 7,754

Second pediatric Pfizer doses given (5-11 years old): 6,464

Janssen doses given: 22,491

Janssen boosters given: 1,521

Trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 101.8 per day. That number is down 738.1 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 657. That number is down 1,547 from a month ago.