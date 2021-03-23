Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 69 new cases, 41 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 69 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 50 and the number of probable cases rising by 19, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (three), Big Horn, Campbell (two), Carbon, Fremont (two), Goshen, Laramie (19), Lincoln (seven), Natrona (two), Park, Sheridan, Sublette, Sweetwater (four), Teton (four), Uinta (two), and Weston counties.
Additionally, 41 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 32 confirmed and nine probable.
Two new COVID-19 deaths were also announced Tuesday in Wyoming.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 274 (445 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 22 (up nine from Monday)
Deaths: 695 (two announced this week, 24 announced this month)
Total cases: 55,799 (47,231 confirmed, 8,568 probable)
Total recoveries: 54,659 (46,262 confirmed, 8,397 probable)
First vaccine doses received: 153,740 (76,440 Pfizer, 77,300 Moderna)
First vaccine doses given: 127,242
Second vaccine doses received: 113,105 (58,305 Pfizer, 54,800 Moderna)
Second vaccine doses given: 83,321
One-time vaccine doses received: 7,700 (Johnson & Johnson)
One-time vaccine doses given: 3,433
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 51.7 per day. That number is up five from a day ago, up 5.3 from a week ago and down 5.2 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 63.6 per day. That number is up 6.9 from a day ago, up 4.8 from a week ago and down 22.2 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 274. That number is up 16 from a day ago, up four from a week ago and down 132 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 445. That number is up 26 from a day ago, up 17 from a week ago and down 160 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Teton (104), Laramie (87) and Sweetwater (78) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Teton (3%), Lincoln (2.5%) and Sweetwater (2.1%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 133
- Laramie: 110
- Fremont: 82
- Campbell: 59
- Sweetwater: 35
- Big Horn: 32
- Sheridan: 31
- Park: 30
- Washakie: 26
- Carbon: 23
- Goshen: 23
- Converse: 18
- Lincoln: 12
- Uinta: 12
- Albany: 11
- Crook: 11
- Platte: 11
- Johnson: 10
- Teton: 9
- Sublette: 7
- Weston: 5
- Hot Springs: 3
- Niobrara: 2
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as patients who had positive antigen tests or are close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with COVID-19 symptoms.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.