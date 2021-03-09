Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 69 new cases, 64 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 69 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 44 and the number of probable cases rising by 25, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (two), Campbell (four), Carbon, Fremont (two), Hot Springs, Laramie (11), Lincoln (eight), Natrona (four), Sheridan, Sweetwater (five), Teton and Uinta (seven) counties. The department subtracted confirmed cases from Park and Platte (two) counties.
Additionally, 64 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 50 confirmed and 14 probable.
The state announced Tuesday that nine more residents had died from COVID-19.
There are fewer than 300 active confirmed cases in the state for the first time since June.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 288 (454 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 24 (up five from Monday)
Deaths: 691 (nine announced this week, 20 announced this month)
Total cases: 54,972 (46,551 confirmed, 8,421 probable)
Total recoveries: 53,827 (45,572 confirmed, 8,255 probable)
First vaccine doses received: 132,680 (66,180 Pfizer, 60,500 Moderna, 6,000)
First vaccine doses given: 101,738
Second vaccine doses received: 81,725 (41,925 Pfizer, 39,800 Moderna)
Second vaccine doses given: 60,933
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 50.7 per day. That number is up 4.4 from a day ago, down 10 from a week ago and down 42.7 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 62.2 per day. That number is up 6.9 from a day ago, down 22.2 from a week ago and down 50.4 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 288. That number is down 15 from a day ago, down 48 from a week ago and down 258 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 454. That number is down four from a day ago, down 52 from a week ago and down 343 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Sweetwater (110), Laramie (81) and Fremont (49) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Niobrara (3%), Sweetwater (3%) and Lincoln (2.9%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 132
- Laramie: 110
- Fremont: 82
- Campbell: 59
- Sweetwater: 35
- Big Horn: 31
- Sheridan: 30
- Park: 29
- Washakie: 26
- Carbon: 23
- Goshen: 23
- Converse: 18
- Lincoln: 12
- Uinta: 12
- Albany: 11
- Crook: 11
- Platte: 11
- Johnson: 10
- Teton: 9
- Sublette: 7
- Weston: 5
- Hot Springs: 3
- Niobrara: 2
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as patients who had positive antigen tests or are close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with COVID-19 symptoms.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.