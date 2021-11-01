Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 696 new cases, 1,217 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 696 over the weekend, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 525 and the number of probable cases rising by 171, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s Monday update.

Additionally, 1,217 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 1,648 (2,609 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 182 (down from 186 Sunday)

Deaths: 1,174 (0 announced this week, 0 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 679,445 (341,025 Pfizer, 303,520 Moderna, 34,900 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 245,424

Second vaccine doses given: 218,244

Booster doses given: 35,201

One-time vaccine doses given: 20,185

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 571.6 per day. That number is down 96.7 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 2,609. That number is down 1,396 from a month ago.