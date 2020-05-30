Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 7 new cases, 16 new recoveries

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

On Saturday, six new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health's daily update. The department announced one new probable case.

Twelve new confirmed recoveries were announced. Four new probable recoveries were announced.

There are now 688 confirmed cases, 210 probable cases, 502 confirmed recoveries and 156 probable recoveries in Wyoming.

Sixteen Wyomingites have died after contracting COVID-19. The latest death, a Fremont County woman, was reported Friday by the Wyoming Department of Health.

Sixty-two confirmed cases and 14 probable cases have been confirmed in Natrona County.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.