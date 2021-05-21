 Skip to main content
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 70 new cases, 156 new recoveries
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 70 new cases, 156 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 70 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 53 and the number of probable cases rising by 17, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 156 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 141 confirmed and 15 probable.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 326 (532 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 41 (not yet updated from Thursday)

Deaths: 713 (one announced this week, six announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 443,975 (215,475 Pfizer, 201,900 Moderna, 26,600 Johnson & Johnson)

First vaccine doses given: 183,056

Second vaccine doses given: 161,585

One-time vaccine doses given: 12,055

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in confirmed cases is 60.1 per day. That number is up 14 from a month ago.

The state’s 14-day average in total cases is 74.1 per day. That number is up 15.6 from a month ago.

The state’s number of confirmed active cases is 326. That number is up 94 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 532. That number is up 99 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?

Laramie (203), Albany (126) and Sweetwater (126) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 14 days.

Albany (3.2%), Sweetwater (3.0%) and Niobrara (2.7%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 14 days.

