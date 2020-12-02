Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 702 new cases, 565 new recoveries

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 565.7 per day. That number is down 16.5 from a day ago, down 172.2 from a week ago and up 251.6 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 633.8 per day. That number is down 5.7 from a day ago, down 192.9 from a week ago and up 271.6 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 6,623. That number is up 65 from a day ago, down 2,441 from a week ago and up 2,300 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 7,709. That number is up 137 from a day ago, down 2,724 from a week ago and up 2,592 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?

Laramie (1,167), Natrona (725) and Campbell (529) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.