Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 71 new cases, 114 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 71 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 15 and the number of probable cases rising by 56, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Big Horn (two), Lincoln (six), Natrona, Sweetwater (five), Teton (four), Uinta (eight), Washakie and Weston counties. The department also subtracted cases from Campbell, Converse, Fremont, Johnson, Laramie (two), Niobrara, Platte (two), Sheridan and Sublette (four) counties.
Additionally, 114 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 81 confirmed and 33 probable.
The state of Wyoming has received 57,150 initial vaccine doses (29,250 Pfizer, 27,900 Moderna) as of Tuesday — 48,284 of which have been administered. Wyoming has received 28,700 secondary vaccines (11,700 Pfizer, 17,000 Moderna) — 9,721 of which have been administered.
There are now 806 active confirmed cases in the state, the fewest since Sept. 26.
Twenty-eight additional COVID-19 deaths were announced Tuesday.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 806 (1,073 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 53 (same number as Monday)
Deaths: 624 (28 announced this week, 28 announced this month)
Total cases: 52,128 (44,469 confirmed, 7,659 probable)
Total recoveries: 50,431 (43,039 confirmed, 7,392 probable)
Total tests: 647,149 (216,294 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 131.8 per day. That number is up 1.5 from a day ago, down 41.6 from a week ago and down 14.5 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 154.5 per day. That number is up 7.1 from a day ago, down 53.9 from a week ago and down 36.4 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 806. That number is down 94 from a day ago, down 170 from a week ago and down five from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 1,073. That number is down 71 from a day ago, down 215 from a week ago and down 25 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Teton (269), Natrona (161) and Laramie (112) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Teton (8.8%), Carbon (5.6%) and Uinta (5.2%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 117
- Laramie: 87
- Fremont: 77
- Campbell: 53
- Sweetwater: 32
- Big Horn: 28
- Washakie: 25
- Goshen: 20
- Park: 20
- Sheridan: 19
- Carbon: 18
- Converse: 14
- Uinta: 12
- Albany: 11
- Lincoln: 11
- Platte: 11
- Crook: 10
- Johnson: 9
- Sublette: 7
- Teton: 6
- Weston: 4
- Hot Springs: 3
- Niobrara: 2
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.