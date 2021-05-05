Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 71 new cases, 34 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 71 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 58 and the number of probable cases rising by 13, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
Additionally, 34 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 33 confirmed and one probable.
The state's 10-day average in total new cases rose to its highest level since March 6 on Wednesday.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 284 (496 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 31 (down four from Tuesday)
Deaths: 710 (three announced this week, three announced this month)
Total vaccine doses received: 434,095 (210,795 Pfizer, 197,400 Moderna, 25,900 Johnson & Johnson)
First vaccine doses given: 173,030
Second vaccine doses given: 146,355
One-time vaccine doses given: 10,467
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 57.3 per day. That number is up 15.1 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 74.2 per day. That number is up 25.9 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 284. That number is up 65 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 496. That number is up 149 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Laramie (114), Sweetwater (93) and Albany (78) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Niobrara (4.2%), Uinta (2.5%) and Sublette (2.4%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 136
- Laramie: 113
- Fremont: 84
- Campbell: 61
- Sweetwater: 37
- Big Horn: 32
- Sheridan: 31
- Park: 30
- Washakie: 26
- Goshen: 24
- Carbon: 23
- Converse: 18
- Uinta: 13
- Albany: 12
- Lincoln: 12
- Crook: 11
- Platte: 11
- Johnson: 10
- Teton: 9
- Sublette: 7
- Weston: 5
- Hot Springs: 3
- Niobrara: 2
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as patients who had positive antigen tests or are close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with COVID-19 symptoms.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.