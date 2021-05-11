Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 71 new cases, 50 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 71 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 51 and the number of probable cases rising by 20, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
Additionally, 50 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 42 confirmed and eight probable.
Two COVID-19 deaths were added to the Wyoming Department of Health's website. The department has not, however, updated the part of its website that provides details on the newest deaths. The Star-Tribune has reached out to the department seeking more information.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 282 (494 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 32 (not yet updated from Monday)
Deaths: 712 (two announced this week, five announced this month)
Total vaccine doses received: 434,095 (210,795 Pfizer, 197,400 Moderna, 25,900 Johnson & Johnson)
First vaccine doses given: 176,390
Second vaccine doses given: 153,610
One-time vaccine doses given: 11,035
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 54.1 per day. That number is up 14.3 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 69.3 per day. That number is up 20.9 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 282. That number is down 24 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 494. That number is up 10 from a month ago.
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 136
- Laramie: 113
- Fremont: 84
- Campbell: 61
- Sweetwater: 37
- Big Horn: 32
- Sheridan: 31
- Park: 30
- Washakie: 26
- Goshen: 24
- Carbon: 23
- Converse: 18
- Uinta: 13
- Albany: 12
- Lincoln: 12
- Crook: 11
- Platte: 11
- Johnson: 10
- Teton: 9
- Sublette: 7
- Weston: 5
- Hot Springs: 3
- Niobrara: 2
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as patients who had positive antigen tests or are close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with COVID-19 symptoms.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.