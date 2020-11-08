Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 713 new cases, 173 new recoveries

On Sunday, 646 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health's daily update. The department announced 67 new probable cases.

It's the second highest single-day increase in Wyoming, following the 996 total cases added Friday.

Health officials announced 166 new confirmed recoveries and seven new probable recoveries.

There are now 14,691 confirmed cases, 2,619 probable cases, 8,813 confirmed recoveries and 1,502 probable recoveries in Wyoming.

One hundred fourteen Wyomingites have died after contracting COVID-19.

In Natrona County, 1,781 confirmed cases and 449 probable cases have been recorded.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.