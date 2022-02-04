 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WYOMING CORONAVIRUS UPDATE

Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 716 new cases, 1,026 new recoveries

  • Updated
  • 0
COVID-19 Testing

Coronavirus sample tubes are stored in a refrigerator at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory on Sept. 4, 2020, in Cheyenne. 

 Cayla Nimmo File, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 716 on Friday

Numbers to know

Active cases:

Hospitalized patients: 139 (down from 147 on Thursday)

Deaths: 1,650 (25 announced this week, 24 announced last week)

Vaccine data as of Thursday:

Total doses administered: 644,685

First vaccine doses given: 265,481

Second vaccine doses given: 236,302

Booster doses given: 106,293

First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 7,304

Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 5,628

Janssen doses given: 22,225

Janssen boosters given: 1,452

Trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 1,200 per day. That number is up 957 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 3,347. That number is up 1,480 from a month ago.

