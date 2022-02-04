Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 716 new cases, 1,026 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 716 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by84
Numbers to know
Active cases: (including probable cases).
Hospitalized patients: 139 (down from 147 on Thursday)
Deaths: 1,650 (25 announced this week, 24 announced last week)
Vaccine data as of Thursday:
Total doses administered: 644,685
First vaccine doses given: 265,481
Second vaccine doses given: 236,302
Booster doses given: 106,293
First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 7,304
Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 5,628
Janssen doses given: 22,225
Janssen boosters given: 1,452
Trending up or down?
The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 1,200 per day. That number is up 957 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 3,347. That number is up 1,480 from a month ago.