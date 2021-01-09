Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 72 new cases, 211 new recoveries

On Saturday, 43 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. The department announced 29 new probable cases.

There are new confirmed cases in Albany (three), Big Horn (one), Carbon (one), Converse (one), Fremont (six), Hot Springs (one), Laramie (seven), Lincoln (six), Natrona (one), Park (nine), Sublette (one), Sweetwater (four), Teton (one) and Washakie (two) counties. The department subtracted one confirmed case from Campbell county.

Health officials announced 184 new confirmed recoveries and 27 new probable recoveries.

There are now 39,125 confirmed cases, 6,794 probable cases, 38,105 confirmed recoveries and 6,794 probable recoveries in Wyoming.

The virus has resulted in the deaths of 489 Wyomingites.

In Natrona County, 5,159 confirmed cases and 1,601 probable cases have been recorded.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.