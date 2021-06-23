Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 72 new cases, minus 6 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 72 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 72 and the number of probable cases staying the same, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
Additionally, the total number of coronavirus recoveries fell by six: Eight new confirmed recoveries were announced, while the number of probable recoveries fell by 14.
Six more COVID-19 deaths were also announced Wednesday.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 275 (477 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 36 (up two from Tuesday)
Deaths: 740 (six announced this week, 21 announced this month)
Total vaccine doses received: 462,715 (224,835 Pfizer, 209,580 Moderna, 28,300 Johnson & Johnson)
First vaccine doses given: 193,829
Second vaccine doses given: 176,129
One-time vaccine doses given: 14,284
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 14-day average in confirmed cases is 57.3 per day. That number is down 2.9 from a month ago.
The state's 14-day average in total cases is 71.8 per day. That number is down 2.3 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 275. That number is down 51 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 477. That number is down 55 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Laramie (312), Sweetwater (82) and Campbell (50) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 14 days.
Laramie (3.7%), Sweetwater (1.8%) and Platte (1.8%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 14 days.
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 138
- Laramie: 117
- Fremont: 87
- Campbell: 60
- Sweetwater: 40
- Big Horn: 35
- Sheridan: 31
- Park: 30
- Washakie: 26
- Carbon: 24
- Goshen: 24
- Converse: 18
- Albany: 17
- Lincoln: 14
- Uinta: 13
- Crook: 12
- Platte: 12
- Johnson: 10
- Teton: 9
- Sublette: 7
- Weston: 6
- Hot Springs: 3
- Niobrara: 2
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as patients who had positive antigen tests or are close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with COVID-19 symptoms.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.