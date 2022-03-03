 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WYOMING CORONAVIRUS UPDATE

Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 73 new cases, 145 new recoveries

COVID-19 Testing

COVID-19 Surge Team member Evan Scott sorts coronavirus specimen collection kits brought in by a courier on Sept. 4, 2020, at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne. 

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 73 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 58 and the number of probable cases rising by 15, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 145 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 267 (740 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 36 (down from 41 on Wednesday)

Deaths: 1,741 (24 announced this week, none announced this month)

Vaccine data as of Feb. 28:

Total doses administered: 653, 960

First vaccine doses given: 267,332

Second vaccine doses given: 238,644

Booster doses given: 109,931

First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 7,725

Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 6,349

Janssen doses given: 22,469

Janssen boosters given: 1,510

Trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 102.3 per day. That number is down 890.9 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 740. That number is down 2,495 from a month ago.

