Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 73 new cases, 65 new recoveries

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 14-day average in confirmed cases is 60 per day. That number is up 15.1 from a month ago.

The state's 14-day average in total cases is 73.9 per day. That number is up 15.1 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 255. That number is up 11 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 462. That number is up 22 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?

Laramie (223), Sweetwater (128) and Campbell (108) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 14 days.

Platte (3.8%), Sweetwater (3.0%) and Laramie (2.8%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 14 days.

Deaths in Wyoming by county