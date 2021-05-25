Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 73 new cases, 65 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 73 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 54 and the number of probable cases rising by 19, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
Additionally, 65 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 60 confirmed and five probable.
Six new coronavirus deaths were also announced Tuesday, the most in a day since May.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 255 (462 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 47 (down 11 from Monday)
Deaths: 719 (six announced this week, 12 announced this month)
Total vaccine doses received: 452,225 (218,985 Pfizer, 206,040 Moderna, 27,200 Johnson & Johnson)
First vaccine doses given: 184,679
Second vaccine doses given: 163,055
One-time vaccine doses given: 12,400
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 14-day average in confirmed cases is 60 per day. That number is up 15.1 from a month ago.
The state's 14-day average in total cases is 73.9 per day. That number is up 15.1 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 255. That number is up 11 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 462. That number is up 22 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Laramie (223), Sweetwater (128) and Campbell (108) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 14 days.
Platte (3.8%), Sweetwater (3.0%) and Laramie (2.8%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 14 days.
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 137
- Laramie: 114
- Fremont: 84
- Campbell: 61
- Sweetwater: 38
- Big Horn: 34
- Sheridan: 31
- Park: 30
- Washakie: 26
- Goshen: 24
- Carbon: 23
- Converse: 18
- Albany: 15
- Uinta: 13
- Lincoln: 12
- Crook: 11
- Platte: 11
- Johnson: 10
- Teton: 9
- Sublette: 7
- Weston: 5
- Hot Springs: 3
- Niobrara: 2
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as patients who had positive antigen tests or are close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with COVID-19 symptoms.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.