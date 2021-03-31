Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 74 new cases, 14 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 74 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 69 and the number of probable cases rising by five, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
Additionally, 14 new coronavirus recoveries were announced. Sixteen confirmed recoveries were added, and two probable recoveries were subtracted.
Five more COVID-19 deaths were also announced Wednesday.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 290 (464 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 19 (up two from Tuesday)
Deaths: 700 (five announced this week, 29 announced in March)
First vaccine doses received: 171,900 (85,800 Pfizer, 86,100 Moderna)
First vaccine doses given: 142,190
Second vaccine doses received: 132,305 (70,005 Pfizer, 62,300 Moderna)
Second vaccine doses given: 95,195
One-time vaccine doses received: 8,400 (Johnson & Johnson)
One-time vaccine doses given: 5,608
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 58.5 per day. That number is down two from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 72.9 per day. That number is down 13.4 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 290. That number is down 119 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 464. That number is down 127 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Laramie (145), Teton (95) and Sweetwater (83) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Lincoln (3.8%), Teton (2.7%) and Sweetwater (2.1%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 135
- Laramie: 110
- Fremont: 82
- Campbell: 61
- Sweetwater: 36
- Big Horn: 32
- Sheridan: 31
- Park: 30
- Washakie: 26
- Carbon: 23
- Goshen: 23
- Converse: 18
- Lincoln: 12
- Uinta: 12
- Albany: 11
- Crook: 11
- Platte: 11
- Johnson: 10
- Teton: 9
- Sublette: 7
- Weston: 5
- Hot Springs: 3
- Niobrara: 2
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as patients who had positive antigen tests or are close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with COVID-19 symptoms.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.