Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 74 new cases, 14 new recoveries

One-time vaccine doses given: 5,608

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 58.5 per day. That number is down two from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 72.9 per day. That number is down 13.4 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 290. That number is down 119 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 464. That number is down 127 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?

Laramie (145), Teton (95) and Sweetwater (83) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.

Lincoln (3.8%), Teton (2.7%) and Sweetwater (2.1%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.

Deaths in Wyoming by county