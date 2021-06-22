Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 74 new cases, 74 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 74 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 50 and the number of probable cases rising by 24, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
Additionally, 74 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 55 confirmed and 19 probable.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 308 (405 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 34 (down 3 from Monday)
Deaths: 734 (0 announced this week, 15 announced this month)
Total vaccine doses received: 462,715 (224,835 Pfizer, 209,580 Moderna, 28,300 Johnson & Johnson)
First vaccine doses given: 193,557
Second vaccine doses given: 175,764
One-time vaccine doses given: 14,230
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 14-day average in confirmed cases is 61.35 per day. That number is up one from a month ago.
The state's 14-day average in total cases is 77.2 per day. That number is up three from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 308. That number is down 18 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 405. That number is down 127 from a month ago.
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 138
- Laramie: 116
- Fremont: 86
- Campbell: 60
- Sweetwater: 40
- Big Horn: 34
- Sheridan: 31
- Park: 30
- Washakie: 26
- Carbon: 24
- Goshen: 24
- Converse: 18
- Albany: 15
- Lincoln: 14
- Uinta: 13
- Crook: 12
- Platte: 11
- Johnson: 10
- Teton: 9
- Sublette: 7
- Weston: 6
- Hot Springs: 3
- Niobrara: 2
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as patients who had positive antigen tests or are close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with COVID-19 symptoms.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.