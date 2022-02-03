Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 744 new cases

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 744 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 586 and the number of probable cases rising by 158, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 2,132 (as of Wednesday).

Hospitalized patients: 147 (down from 155 on Wednesday)

Deaths: 1,650 (25 announced this week, 24 announced last week)

Vaccine data as of Thursday:

Total doses administered: 644,685

First vaccine doses given: 265,481

Second vaccine doses given: 236,302

Booster doses given: 106,293

First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 7,304

Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 5,628

Janssen doses given: 22,225

Janssen boosters given: 1,452

Trending up or down?

As of Wednesday, the state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 1,279 per day.

Also as of Wednesday, the state’s number of total active cases is 3,235. That number is up 1,662 from a month ago.