Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 744 new cases

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 744 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 586 and the number of probable cases rising by 158, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 2,132 (as of Wednesday).
Hospitalized patients: 147 (down from 155 on Wednesday)
Deaths: 1,650 (25 announced this week, 24 announced last week)
Vaccine data as of Thursday:
Total doses administered: 644,685
First vaccine doses given: 265,481
Second vaccine doses given: 236,302
Booster doses given: 106,293
First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 7,304
Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 5,628
Janssen doses given: 22,225
Janssen boosters given: 1,452
Trending up or down?
As of Wednesday, the state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 1,279 per day.
Also as of Wednesday, the state’s number of total active cases is 3,235. That number is up 1,662 from a month ago.