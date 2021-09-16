 Skip to main content
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 751 new cases
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 751 new cases

This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. 

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 751 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 583 and the number of probable cases rising by 168, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 3,081 (4,491 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 194 (down from 209 Wednesday)

Deaths: 918 (39 announced this week, 60 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 564,115 (281,175 Pfizer, 254,640 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 230,754

Second vaccine doses given: 201,187

Booster doses given: 2,582

One-time vaccine doses given: 18,789.

