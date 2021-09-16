Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 751 new cases

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 751 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 583 and the number of probable cases rising by 168, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 3,081 (4,491 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 194 (down from 209 Wednesday)
Deaths: 918 (39 announced this week, 60 announced this month)
Total vaccine doses received: 564,115 (281,175 Pfizer, 254,640 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)
First vaccine doses given: 230,754
Second vaccine doses given: 201,187
Booster doses given: 2,582
One-time vaccine doses given: 18,789.
More info
For interactive graphics, additional statistics and definitions of certain terms, read this story on Trib.com
Tags
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.