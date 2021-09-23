 Skip to main content
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 757 new cases, 649 new recoveries
alert top story
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 757 new cases, 649 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 757 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 641 and the number of probable cases rising by 116, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 649 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 3,135 (4,403 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 207 (up from 194 Wednesday)

Deaths: 955 (37 announced this week, 97 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 585,265 (296,385 Pfizer, 259,080 Moderna, 29,800 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 233,388

Second vaccine doses given: 204,352

Booster doses given: 3,201

One-time vaccine doses given: 19,091

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 767.8 per day. That number is up 348.9 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 4,403. That number is up 1,504 from a month ago.

More info

For interactive graphics, additional statistics and definitions of certain terms, read this story on Trib.com

