Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 759 new cases, 277 new recoveries

On Sunday, 742 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health's daily update. The department announced 17 new probable cases.

Health officials announced 250 new confirmed recoveries and 27 new probable recoveries.

There are now 24,309 confirmed cases, 3,860 probable cases, 14,471 confirmed recoveries and 2,336 probable recoveries in Wyoming.

To date, 176 Wyomingites have died after contracting COVID-19.

In Natrona County, 3,503 confirmed cases and 755 probable cases have been recorded. That includes 150 new cases reported on Sunday.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.