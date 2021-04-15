Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 76 new cases, 110 new recoveries

One-time vaccine doses given: 10,012

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 53.4 per day. That number is up 8.5 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 67.4 per day. That number is up 11.1 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 279. That number is down 33 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 468. That number is down one from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?

Laramie (108), Albany (76) and Sweetwater (58) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.

Sublette (4.1%), Albany (2.1%) and Lincoln (2.0%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.

Deaths in Wyoming by county