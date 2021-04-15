Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 76 new cases, 110 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 76 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 61 and the number of probable cases rising by 15, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
Additionally, 110 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 94 confirmed and 16 probable.
There are now 24 Wyomingites hospitalized with COVID-19 — the most since March 9.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 279 (468 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 24 (up two from Wednesday)
Deaths: 703 (two announced this week, three announced this month)
First vaccine doses received: 212,060 (106,860 Pfizer, 105,200 Moderna)
First vaccine doses given: 162,190
Second vaccine doses received: 168,595 (89,895 Pfizer, 78,700 Moderna)
Second vaccine doses given: 121,171
One-time vaccine doses received: 25,100 (Johnson & Johnson)
One-time vaccine doses given: 10,012
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 53.4 per day. That number is up 8.5 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 67.4 per day. That number is up 11.1 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 279. That number is down 33 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 468. That number is down one from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Laramie (108), Albany (76) and Sweetwater (58) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Sublette (4.1%), Albany (2.1%) and Lincoln (2.0%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 135
- Laramie: 113
- Fremont: 82
- Campbell: 61
- Sweetwater: 36
- Big Horn: 32
- Sheridan: 31
- Park: 30
- Washakie: 26
- Carbon: 23
- Goshen: 23
- Converse: 18
- Lincoln: 12
- Uinta: 12
- Albany: 11
- Crook: 11
- Platte: 11
- Johnson: 10
- Teton: 9
- Sublette: 7
- Weston: 5
- Hot Springs: 3
- Niobrara: 2
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as patients who had positive antigen tests or are close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with COVID-19 symptoms.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.