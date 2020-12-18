Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 766 new cases, 591 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 766 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 647 and the number of probable cases rising by 119, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (10), Big Horn (12), Campbell (367), Carbon (three), Crook (11), Fremont (12), Goshen (six), Hot Springs (four), Laramie (39), Lincoln (17), Natrona (11), Park (38), Platte (seven), Sheridan (three), Sublette (seven), Sweetwater (38), Teton (16), Uinta (25), Washakie (18) and Weston (five) counties. The department subtracted one confirmed case each from Converse and Johnson counties' totals.
The 367-case increase in Campbell County is the largest of any county in any single day during the pandemic. Department spokeswoman Kim Deti attributed the jump to a data error being fixed.
"The hospital discovered a computer issue that had prevented results from being reported to us for several days," Deti said in an email. "It was corrected today. I'm told patients were notified of results. Numbers just didn't get to us."
Additionally, 591 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 492 confirmed and 99 probable.
The 766 newly announced cases are the most added this month.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 1,940 (2,464 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 157 (down seven from Thursday)
Deaths: 351 (30 announced this week, 136 announced this month)
Total cases: 41,359 (35,760 confirmed, 5,599 probable)
Total recoveries: 38,544 (33,469 confirmed, 5,075 probable)
Total tests: 463,753 (189,265 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 320.5 per day. That number is up 28.8 from a day ago, down 106.5 from a week ago and down 385.4 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 388.4 per day. That number is up 27.6 from a day ago, down 109.6 from a week ago and down 408.1 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 1,940. That number is up 155 from a day ago, down 836 from a week ago and down 7,829 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 2,464. That number is up 175 from a day ago, down 920 from a week ago and down 8,904 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Campbell (522), Laramie (457) and Sweetwater (447) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Sweetwater (17.5%), Campbell (14.6%) and Park (14.4%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: fifth fewest (fourth fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: 11th most (21st fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths: fifth fewest (seventh fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: 14th fewest (10th most in the last seven days)
All national numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cumulative cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany: 3,088 (280)
- Big Horn: 591 (79)
- Campbell: 3,572 (328)
- Carbon: 814 (68)
- Converse: 445 (302)
- Crook: 346 (25)
- Fremont: 3,343 (467)
- Goshen: 855 (76)
- Hot Springs: 183 (22)
- Johnson: 298 (135)
- Laramie: 5,689 (940)
- Lincoln: 730 (87)
- Natrona: 4,831 (1,290)
- Niobrara: 60 (77)
- Park: 1,633 (129)
- Platte: 270 (136)
- Sheridan: 1,989 (401)
- Sublette: 460 (102)
- Sweetwater: 2,560 (136)
- Teton: 1,934 (56)
- Uinta: 1,164 (235)
- Washakie: 539 (151)
- Weston: 366 (77)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 74
- Fremont: 54
- Laramie: 47
- Campbell: 22
- Big Horn: 15
- Sheridan: 15
- Sweetwater: 15
- Goshen: 13
- Carbon: 12
- Washakie: 11
- Converse: 10
- Lincoln: 10
- Albany: 9
- Platte: 8
- Park: 7
- Uinta: 7
- Crook: 6
- Johnson: 5
- Sublette: 5
- Teton: 2
- Weston: 2
- Hot Springs: 1
- Niobrara: 1
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.
Health Department data
Concerned about COVID-19?
