Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 766 new cases, 591 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 766 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 647 and the number of probable cases rising by 119, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

There are new confirmed cases in Albany (10), Big Horn (12), Campbell (367), Carbon (three), Crook (11), Fremont (12), Goshen (six), Hot Springs (four), Laramie (39), Lincoln (17), Natrona (11), Park (38), Platte (seven), Sheridan (three), Sublette (seven), Sweetwater (38), Teton (16), Uinta (25), Washakie (18) and Weston (five) counties. The department subtracted one confirmed case each from Converse and Johnson counties' totals.

The 367-case increase in Campbell County is the largest of any county in any single day during the pandemic. Department spokeswoman Kim Deti attributed the jump to a data error being fixed.

"The hospital discovered a computer issue that had prevented results from being reported to us for several days," Deti said in an email. "It was corrected today. I'm told patients were notified of results. Numbers just didn't get to us."

Additionally, 591 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 492 confirmed and 99 probable.

The 766 newly announced cases are the most added this month.