Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 77 new cases, 116 new recoveries

On Monday, 71 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health's daily update. The department announced six new probable cases.

There are new confirmed cases in Albany (two), Big Horn (three), Campbell (two), Carbon (five), Fremont (eight), Goshen, Hot Springs, Laramie (seven), Lincoln (five), Natrona (six), Park (three), Platte, Sheridan (two), Sublette, Sweetwater (14), Teton (six), Uinta (two) and Washakie (two) counties.

Health officials announced 97 new confirmed recoveries and 19 new probable recoveries.

There are now 46,147 confirmed cases, 8,324 probable cases, 45,093 confirmed recoveries and 8,155 probable recoveries in Wyoming.

The virus has resulted in the deaths of 671 Wyomingites.

In Natrona County, 5,766 confirmed cases and 1,939 probable cases have been recorded.

Probable cases are defined by officials as patients who had positive antigen tests or are close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.