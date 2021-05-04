Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 77 new cases, 56 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 77 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 52 and the number of probable cases rising by 25, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
Additionally, 56 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 35 confirmed and 21 probable.
Three more COVID-19 deaths in Wyoming were announced Tuesday.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 259 (459 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 37 (not yet updated from Monday)
Deaths: 710 (three announced this week, three announced this month)
Total vaccine doses received: 434,095 (210,795 Pfizer, 197,400 Moderna, 25,900 Johnson & Johnson)
First vaccine doses given: 172,869
Second vaccine doses given: 145,957
One-time vaccine doses given: 10,447
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 51.5 per day. That number is up 5.1 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 67.1 per day. That number is up 14.4 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 259. That number is down 39 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 459. That number is up seven from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Laramie (100), Sweetwater (84) and Albany (64) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Uinta (2.3%), Sublette (2.1%) and Sweetwater (2.1%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 136
- Laramie: 113
- Fremont: 84
- Campbell: 61
- Sweetwater: 37
- Big Horn: 32
- Sheridan: 31
- Park: 30
- Washakie: 26
- Goshen: 24
- Carbon: 23
- Converse: 18
- Uinta: 13
- Albany: 12
- Lincoln: 12
- Crook: 11
- Platte: 11
- Johnson: 10
- Teton: 9
- Sublette: 7
- Weston: 5
- Hot Springs: 3
- Niobrara: 2
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as patients who had positive antigen tests or are close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with COVID-19 symptoms.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.