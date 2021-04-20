Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 78 new cases, 58 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 78 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 49 and the number of probable cases rising by 29, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
Additionally, 58 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 51 confirmed and seven probable.
Two additional deaths were announced Tuesday.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 189 (376 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 19 (same number as Monday)
Deaths: 705 (two announced this week, five announced this month)
First vaccine doses received: 227,420 (116,220 Pfizer, 111,200 Moderna)
First vaccine doses given: 166,644
Second vaccine doses received: 168,795 (89,895 Pfizer, 78,900 Moderna)
Second vaccine doses given: 127,827
One-time vaccine doses received: 25,600 (Johnson & Johnson)
One-time vaccine doses given: 10,048
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 45.1 per day. That number is down three from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 58.3 per day. That number is up 1.6 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 189. That number is down 100 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 376. That number is down 89 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Laramie (99), Albany (63) and Teton (45) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Sublette (2.8%), Platte (1.7%) and Goshen (1.7%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 136
- Laramie: 113
- Fremont: 83
- Campbell: 61
- Sweetwater: 36
- Big Horn: 32
- Sheridan: 31
- Park: 30
- Washakie: 26
- Carbon: 23
- Goshen: 23
- Converse: 18
- Lincoln: 12
- Uinta: 12
- Albany: 11
- Crook: 11
- Platte: 11
- Johnson: 10
- Teton: 9
- Sublette: 7
- Weston: 5
- Hot Springs: 3
- Niobrara: 2
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as patients who had positive antigen tests or are close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with COVID-19 symptoms.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.