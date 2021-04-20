Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 78 new cases, 58 new recoveries

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 45.1 per day. That number is down three from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 58.3 per day. That number is up 1.6 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 189. That number is down 100 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 376. That number is down 89 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?

Laramie (99), Albany (63) and Teton (45) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.

Sublette (2.8%), Platte (1.7%) and Goshen (1.7%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.

Deaths in Wyoming by county