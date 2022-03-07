 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WYOMING CORONAVIRUS UPDATE

Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 78 new cases

  • Updated
  • 0
COVID Testing

Coronavirus sample tubes are stored in a refrigerator at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory on Sept. 4, 2020, in Cheyenne. 

 Cayla Nimmo file, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 78 on Monday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 67 and the number of probable cases rising by 11, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. Additionally, 103 new coronavirus recoveries were announced since Thursday.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 305 (780 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 33 (down from 38 on Sunday)

Deaths: 1,741 (24 announced last week, 0 announced this month)

Vaccine data as of Tuesday:

Total doses administered: 653,960

First vaccine doses given: 267,332

Second vaccine doses given: 238,644

Booster doses given: 109,931

First pediatric Pfizer doses given (5-11 years old): 7,725

Second pediatric Pfizer doses given (5-11 years old): 6,349

Janssen doses given: 22,469

Janssen boosters given: 1,510

Trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 96.9 per day. That number is down 831.6 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 780. That number is down 2,050 from a month ago.

Concerned about COVID-19?

