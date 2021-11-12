 Skip to main content
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 785 new cases, 1,039 new recoveries

COVID Testing

Lab technician Sam Britz loads samples of coronavirus tests in to a QIAcube at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne on Sept. 4, 2020. The cube can process 12 samples in an hour.

 Cayla Nimmo File, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 785 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 594 and the number of probable cases rising by 191, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 1,039 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 1,494 (2,532 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 162 Wednesday (down from 165 Tuesday)

Deaths: 1,298 (55 announced this week, 124 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 707,225 (345,705 Pfizer,  309,820 Moderna, 35,200 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 248,934

Second vaccine doses given: 221,362

Booster doses given: 49,252

Pediatric Pfizer doses given (5-11 years old): 1,142

Janssen doses given: 20,621

Janssen boosters given: 482

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 522.2 per day. That number is down 123.4 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 2,532. That number is down 637 from a month ago.

More info

